In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 57,160 today, 11 February. One kilogram of silver is traded at Rs 70,800. Gold’s value is dynamic and changes on a daily basis because of factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. The Good Returns website shows that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 52,400. The same quantity of gold is valued for Rs 52,450 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,200.

However, if we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is available for Rs 57,160. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 58,040 in Chennai and Rs 57,310 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,450 and Rs 53,200, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,310 in Lucknow and Rs 53,200 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 52,400. The same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 57,160 in these areas.

In Patna, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,450. The same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 57,210 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, shows that the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, declined by 0.13 percent to Rs 56,780.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, also fell by 0.44 percent to Rs 66,735.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.