In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 57,060 today, 21 January. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 72,300. The value of the yellow metal fluctuates due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 52,250. The same quantity of the yellow metal is available for Rs 52,400 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 53,200. Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 57,060. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 58,040 in Chennai and Rs 57,210 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,250 and Rs 52,400 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,160 in Pune and Rs 57,210 in Jaipur. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is priced at Rs 52,400 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 57,210 in both cities.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,300. The price of 24-carat gold in all three cities is Rs 57,110.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,250 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,060 in both cities.

In Visakhapatnam and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,250 and Rs 52,300 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 57,060 in Visakhapatnam and Rs 57,110 in Mysore.

