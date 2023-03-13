Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,890; silver at Rs 65,700 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being traded at Rs 56,890 today, 13 March. One kilo of silver costs Rs 65,700 at present. Gold prices fluctuate on a daily basis because of factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 52,160. In New Delhi and Chennai, the same amount of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,310 and Rs 52,710, respectively. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought and sold at Rs 56,890, while it is priced at Rs 57,050 in New Delhi and Rs 57,500 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 52,310 and Rs 52,210, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,050 in Lucknow and Rs 56,950 in Bangalore. In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,160. In Patna, the price of the same amount of gold stands at Rs 52,210. For 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being sold at Rs 56,890 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat valuable metal is priced at Rs 56,950 in Patna.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,210 and Rs 52,310, respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat is priced at Rs 56,950 in Ahmedabad, the same amount sells at Rs 57,050 in Chandigarh.

According to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures set to mature on 5 April 2023, jumped by 0.78 per cent to trade at Rs 56,590. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, rose by 1.17 per cent to stand at Rs 63,625.

