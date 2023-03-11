Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 56,070 today, 11 March. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 65,250. The prices of gold see fluctuations everyday because of factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. As per the website, Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 51,400. In New Delhi and Chennai, the 22-carat valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 51,550 and Rs 51,900, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 56,070, while it costs Rs 56,210 in New Delhi and Rs 56,620 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,550 and Rs 51,450, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 56,210 in Lucknow and Rs 56,110 in Bangalore. In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,400. In Patna, the price of the same amount of gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,450. For 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it costs Rs 56,070 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is valued at Rs 56,110 in Patna.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,450 and Rs 51,550, respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat sells at Rs 56,110 in Ahmedabad, the same quantity costs Rs 56,210 in Chandigarh.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, rose by 1.5 per cent to stand at Rs 56,130. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May, went up by 1.4 per cent to trade at Rs 62,851.

