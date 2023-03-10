Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India costs Rs 55,530 today, 10 March. One kilo of silver is being retailed at Rs 65,450. The price of gold changes every day due to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 50,900. In New Delhi and Chennai, the 22-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 51,050 and Rs 51,550, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 55,530 while it stands at Rs 55,680 in New Delhi and Rs 56,250 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,050 and Rs 50,950, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 55,680 in Lucknow and Rs 55,580 in Bangalore.

In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 50,900. In Patna, the price of the same amount of gold is being sold at Rs 50,950. For 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is priced at Rs 55,530 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat valuable metal costs Rs 55,580 in Patna.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,950 and Rs 51,050, respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat costs Rs 55,580 in Ahmedabad, the same quantity is priced at Rs 55,680 in Chandigarh.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, set to mature on 5 April 2023, went up by 0.02 per cent to trade at Rs 55,314. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May, dropped by 0.66 per cent to trade at Rs 61,885.

