The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is traded at Rs 54,600 today, 29 December, in India after witnessing a fall of Rs 110. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 72,300 in the country while it was being sold at Rs 2,000 yesterday. The value of the metal differs daily due to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 50,050. The same quantity of the costly metal is being purchased at Rs 50,200 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 50,950.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought at Rs 54,600. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 55,580 in Chennai and Rs 54,750 in the national capital.

https://www.goodreturns.in/ gold-rates/#Indian+Major+ Cities+Gold+Rates+Today

In Chandigarh and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 50,200 and Rs 50,100, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,750 in Chandigarh and Rs 54,650 in Patna.

In Ahmedabad, Mangalore, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 50,100. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 54,650 in these three places.

In Kerala, Pune, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,050. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,600 in the above cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, dropped by 0.04 percent to Rs 54,740.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also slipped 0.18 percent to Rs 68,890.00.

https://www.mcxindia.com

