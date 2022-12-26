Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,480; silver at Rs 71,100 per kilo

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 54,480 today, 26 December in India after witnessing a hike of Rs 100. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 71,100. The rate of the valuable metal alters daily owing to factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being retailed at Rs 49,950. The same quantity of the metal is being valued at Rs 50,100 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 50,890.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 54,480. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 55,500 in Chennai and Rs 54,630 in the national capital.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 49,950, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 54,510 in Bengaluru and Rs 54,480 in Hyderabad.

In Ahmedabad, Patna, and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat is being purchased at Rs 50,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 54,510 in these three places.

In Pune, Nagpur, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 49,950. The same amount of 24-carat purity is traded at Rs 54,480 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose by 0.26 per cent to Rs 54,715.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also increased by 0.10 per cent to Rs 69,100.00.

