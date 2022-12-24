Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,380; silver at Rs 71,100 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 54,380 today, 24 December in India after witnessing a hike of Rs 160. One kilogram of silver is rated at Rs 71,100 after an increase of Rs 1,000. The rate of the precious metal changes daily owing to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 49,850. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being priced at Rs 50,000 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 50,760.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 54,380. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 55,370 in Chennai and Rs 54,530 in the national capital.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 49,900 and Rs 50,000, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,410 in Patna and Rs 54,530 in Chandigarh.

In Kerala, Vijayawada, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat is being procured at Rs 49,850. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,380 in these three places.

In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 49,900. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,410 in the above cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.07 per cent to Rs 54,561.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also surged 0.73 per cent to Rs 69,021.00.

