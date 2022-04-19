Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,380; silver at Rs 69,900 per kilo

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,850, as per the Good Returns website.

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 19 April is Rs 54,380 in India. The gold rate saw a rise of Rs 320 from yesterday’s purchasing value of Rs 54,060. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 69,900 after an increase of Rs 800 from yesterday's price of Rs 69,100.

The rate of the yellow metal varies daily due to significant factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates in different cities across the country today:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,850, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being sold at Rs 50,470.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is being obtained at Rs 54,380. The same amount of 24-carat purity in Chennai is being sold for Rs 55,060.

In Surat and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,900 and Rs 49,880 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is sold at Rs 54,430 in Surat and Rs 54,460 in Nashik.

Coming to regions like Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at a price of Rs 49,850. Similarly, in Vijayawada, Mangalore and Mysore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 49,850. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being sold at Rs 54,380.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 49,950 and Rs 50,470 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,480 in Jaipur and Rs 55,060 in Coimbatore.

In other cities like Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,880 and Rs 49,950 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,460 in Nagpur and Rs 54,480 in Chandigarh.

The revised list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.43 percent to Rs 53,220.00. Silver futures also rose by 1.29 percent and have settled at Rs 69,920.