The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 54,320 today, 14 December in India. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 71,000 in the country after a rise of Rs 2,000. The rate of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 49,790. The same quantity of the valuable metal is priced at Rs 49,940 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,390.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 54,320. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,970 in Chennai and Rs 54,480 in the national capital.

In Vijayawada and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 49,790 and Rs 49,840, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 54,320 in Vijayawada and Rs 54,380 in Patna.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 49,840. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities costs Rs 54,380.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,790 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,320 in all the above cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, jumped 0.20 percent to Rs 54,850.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also witnessed a rise of 0.25 percent to Rs 68,945.00.

