Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,280; silver at Rs 68,100 per kilo

In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 54,280 today, 10 December. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 68,100 in the country, witnessing a surge of Rs 500 from yesterday’s selling price. The rate of the yellow metal alters on a regular basis due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 49,750. The same quantity of the valuable metal is priced at Rs 49,900 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,470.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 54,280. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 55,060 in Chennai and Rs 54,440 in the national capital.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,750 and Rs 49,800 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,280 in Hyderabad and Rs 54,330 in Bengaluru.

In Vadodara, Patna, and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat is being traded at Rs 49,800. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is being sold at Rs 54,330.

In Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 49,740 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,280 in all three places.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.45 percent to Rs 54,295.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also grew 1.59 percent to Rs 68,103.00.

