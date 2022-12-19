Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,110; silver at Rs 69,500 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,110 today, 19 December after a fall of Rs 380. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 69,500 in the country, rising by Rs 200. The price of the much-in-demand metal differs daily due to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 49,600. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being purchased at Rs 49,750 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 50,700.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 54,110. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 55,160 in Chennai and Rs 54,260 in the national capital.

In Chandigarh and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,750 and Rs 49,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 54,260 in Chandigarh and Rs 54,110 in Vijayawada.

In Ahmedabad, Patna, and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 49,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is priced at Rs 54,160.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,600. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,110 in all the above cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.23 percent to Rs 54,423.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also rose 0.44 percent to Rs 67,950.00.

