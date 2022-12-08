In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 54,000 today, 8 December with no change in its price from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 66,200 after a rise of Rs 700 from yesterday’s trading price. The rate of the valuable metal alters daily due to factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being obtained at Rs 49,500. The same quantity of precious metal is being procured at Rs 49,650 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,160.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 54,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,720 in Chennai and Rs 54,150 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 49,500 and Rs 49,550 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 54,000 in Kerala and Rs 54,050 in Surat.

In Mysore, Patna, and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat are being retailed at Rs 49,550. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the above cities is being sold at Rs 54,050. In Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,650. The same amount of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is valued at Rs 54,150.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,650 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,150 in both cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 February 2023, dropped 0.02 per cent to Rs 53,976.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also slipped 0.20 per cent to Rs 66,132.00.

