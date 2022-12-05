Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 53,950; silver at Rs 66,500 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 53,950 today, 5 December with no change in its price from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being traded for Rs 66,500 after a rise of Rs 1,300 from yesterday’s price. The value of the affluent metal differs daily due to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 49,450. The same quantity of the yellow metal is procured at Rs 49,600 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,160.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 53,950. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,720 in Chennai and Rs 54,100 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 49,450 and Rs 49,600 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 53,950 in Pune and Rs 54,100 in Jaipur.

In Patna, Nashik, and Latur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,600. In Chandigarh, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 49,600. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Patna, Nashik, and Latur costs Rs 53,980. In Chandigarh, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad, the same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,100.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,450 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 53,950 in both cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.50 per cent to Rs 54,119.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, surged 1.33 per cent to Rs 67,334.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.