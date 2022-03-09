Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 53,890; silver at Rs 70,000 per kilo

The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes. Below is the updated gold value from few Indian cities on 9 March

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 9 March in India stands at Rs 53,890. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 70,000, after a dip of Rs 1,000 from yesterday’s market value of Rs 71,000.

The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes. Below is the updated gold value from few Indian cities on 9 March:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is valued at Rs 49,400. In Chennai, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 50,200.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being sold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 53,890. While in Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 54,760.

In Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kerala, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,400. The same amount of 24-carat gold in the above three areas is priced at Rs 53,890.

Similarly, in Coimbatore and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 50,200, whereas the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in these two cities is Rs 54,760.

In Nagpur, Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,460, Rs 49,550 and Rs 49,490, respectively. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,950 in Nagpur, Rs 54,050 in Chandigarh, and Rs 53,900 in Surat, today.

In Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being procured at Rs 49,400. The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,890 in the above cities.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, rose by 1.90 percent to Rs 54,533.00. Silver futures also observed a rise of 2.46 percent and settled at Rs 71,690.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.