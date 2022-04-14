Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 53,840; silver at Rs 69,300 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.42 per cent to Rs 53,098.00 and silver futures observed a rise of 0.97 per cent to reach Rs 69,457.00

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 14 April is Rs 53,840. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 69,300 after a rise of Rs 1,500 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 67,800.

The gold price fluctuates daily due to a number of factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few cities in India this Thursday:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,350 in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 49,960 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of this much-desired metal is priced at Rs 53,840 in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,500 in Chennai.

While in Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,400 and Rs 49,500, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 53,890 in Nagpur and Rs 53,900 in Chandigarh.

In cities like Bhubaneswar, Mangalore, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,350. Also in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bengaluru, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 49,350.

However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is being retailed at Rs 53,840.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,400 and Rs 49,420 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs 53,890 in both the cities.

In other cities including Lucknow and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,500 and Rs 49,420 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available at Rs 53,990 in Lucknow and Rs 53,890 in Surat.

An updated list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.42 percent to Rs 53,098.00. Silver futures also observed a rise of 0.97 percent to reach Rs 69,457.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.