Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 53,620; silver at Rs 68,300 per kilo

The procuring price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 21 April touched Rs 53,620, after witnessing a drop of Rs 760 from yesterday’s trading price of Rs 54,380. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 68,300, after observing a whopping fall of Rs 1,700 from yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 70,000.

The price of the yellow metal varies daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Thursday:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 49,150. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 49,630 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 53,620. Whereas in Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 54,140.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,180 and Rs 49,200 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 53,650 in Pune and Rs 53,670 in Ahmedabad.

In regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at a price of Rs 49,150. Likewise, in Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 49,150. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 53,620 in all the above areas.

In Patna and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 49,180 and Rs 49,300 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is further priced at Rs 53,650 in Patna and Rs 53,770 in Jaipur.

In other cities such as Coimbatore and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,630 and Rs 49,300 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,140 in Coimbatore and Rs 53,770 in Chandigarh.

According to the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures - which are set to mature on 3 June this year - fell by 0.23 percent to Rs 52,627.00. Silver futures also observed a drop of 0.47 percent and settled at Rs 68,450.00.