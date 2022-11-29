In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 52,880 on Tuesday, 29 November. One kilogram of silver is being purchased for Rs 61,400. The rate of the valuable metal changes daily due to significant factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased for Rs 48,460. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being sold for Rs 48,610 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being obtained at Rs 49,160.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 52,880. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured for Rs 53,630 in Chennai and Rs 53,040 in the national capital.

In Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,510 and Rs 48,460 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,930 in Bengaluru and Rs 52,880 in Kerala.

In Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,450. In Gurgaon, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 48,610. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur is valued at Rs 52,850. In Gurgaon, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,040.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 22-carat of the yellow metal costs Rs 48,460 and Rs 49,160, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,880 in Pune and Rs 53,630 in Coimbatore.

In Mysuru and Davanagere, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,510 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,930 in both cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased by 0.46 percent to Rs 53,044.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, jumped 1.02 percent to Rs 63,022.00.

