Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,640; silver at Rs 67,100 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 9 April is being sold at Rs 52,640 after an increase of Rs 10 from yesterday’s procuring price of Rs 52,630. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 67,100 following a drop of Rs 300 from yesterday’s vending price of Rs 66,800.

Owing to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal varies daily. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Saturday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,250 as per the Good Returns website. Whereas, the same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being procured at Rs 48,830 in Chennai.

Going by the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is priced at Rs 52,640. While, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,270 in Chennai.

In Nashik and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,360 and Rs 48,290, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,740 in Nashik and Rs 52,670 in Surat.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,250 today. In Vijayawada, Mangalore and Mysore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 48,250. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 52,640 in all the above regions.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,410 and Rs 48,830, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity currently stands at Rs 52,690 in Jaipur and Rs 53,270 in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, in other cities such as Chandigarh and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,410 and Rs 48,360, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is now available at Rs 52,690 in Chandigarh and Rs 52,740 in Patna.

The latest data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.39 percent to Rs 52,099.00. While, Silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.40 percent to reach Rs 67,032.00