Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,640 today, 24 November in India after a fall of Rs 110 from yesterday’s value. One kilogram of silver is sold for Rs 61,000 witnessing a drop of Rs 200 from yesterday’s trading rate. The price of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is purchased at Rs 48,250. The same quantity of precious metal is being bought and sold in New Delhi for Rs 48,400. In Chennai, it is being retailed for Rs 48,960.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 52,640. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 53,410 in Chennai and Rs 52,800 in the national capital.

In Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,300 and Rs 48,250, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs 52,700 in Mangalore and Rs 52,640 in Visakhapatnam.

In Kakinada, Tirupati, and Kadapa, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,250. In Vellore, Salem, and Madurai, the same quantity is procured at Rs 48,960. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kakinada, Tirupati, and Kadapa is priced at Rs 52,640. In Vellore, Salem, and Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,410.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,280 and Rs 48,300, respectively. The exact quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,670 in Patna while in Surat, it costs Rs 52,700.

In Warangal and Solapur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,250 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,640 in both cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, increased by 0.45 percent to Rs 52,685.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, rose 1.01 percent to Rs 62,250.00.

