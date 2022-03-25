Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,310; silver at Rs 68,500 per kilo

According to MCX, the value of gold futures scaled up by 0.59 percent to Rs 52,075.00 and silver futures saw a rise of 1.58 percent and settled at Rs 69,344.00

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 25 March is Rs 52,310 following an increase of Rs 640 from yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 51,670. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 68,500, witnessing a rise of Rs 900 from yesterday’s obtaining rate of Rs 67,600.

The price of gold fluctuates every day due to a variety of factors including excise duties, making charges and state taxes. Below is the value of gold in few cities across the country:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,950, as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 48,310.

Meanwhile, the value of 10 grams of 24-carat in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi stands at Rs 52,310. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being purchased at Rs 52,700.

In Madurai, Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat of the precious yellow metal is priced at Rs 48,310, Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,020, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity in the above cities is being traded at Rs 52,700 in Madurai, Rs 52,350 in Patna and Rs 52,330 in Nagpur.

Furthermore, in regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 24-carat of the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 52,310. The same quantity of 22-carat purity in the three region is valued at Rs 47,950.

Likewise in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,950 and the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,310 in the above cities.

