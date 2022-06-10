Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,310; silver at Rs 62,200 per kg

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,100 and Rs 48,060, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,450 in Jaipur and Rs 52,430 in Coimbatore.

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,310 today, 10 June, after seeing a fall of Rs 270 from yesterday’s price of Rs 52,040. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 62,200 after witnessing a rise of Rs 100.

The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Friday (10 June):

In metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,950 as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being bought and sold at Rs 48,060 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the metal is being retailed at Rs 52,310 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,430 in Chennai.

In Surat and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat of gold is priced at Rs 47,980 and Rs 47,800 respectively. The same quantity of the 24-carat metal is valued at Rs 52,350 in Surat and Rs 52,360 in Nagpur.

In regions including Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is traded at Rs 47,950. Similarly, in Mysore, Vishakhapatnam, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,950. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 52,310 in all the above areas.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,100 and Rs 48,060, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,450 in Jaipur and Rs 52,430 in Coimbatore.

In Pune and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,800 and Rs 48,060. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,360 in Pune and Rs 52,340 in Madurai.

The restructured list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, decreased by 0.09 percent to Rs 51,004.00. Silver futures also witnessed a fall of 0.94 percent to reach Rs 61,445.00.