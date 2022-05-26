Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,250; silver at Rs 62,000 per kilogram

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,980 and Rs 48,050 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,330 in Nashik and Rs 52,400 in Chandigarh.

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 26 May, stands at Rs 52,250 after an increase of Rs 160 from yesterday’s price of Rs 52,090. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 62,000 following a rise of Rs 400 from yesterday’s procuring price of Rs 61,600.

Owing to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty, the price of the yellow metal changes daily. Here are the gold rates from a few cities across the country on Thursday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,900, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being retailed in Chennai at Rs 48,370.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 52,250 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is retailed at Rs 52,770 in Chennai.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,980 and Rs 48,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,330 in Pune and Rs 52,250 in Jaipur.

In regions like Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,900. In Bhubaneshwar, Vijayawada, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being procured at Rs 47,900. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,520 in all the above areas.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,980 and Rs 48,050 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,330 in Nashik and Rs 52,400 in Chandigarh.

In Madurai and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,370 and Rs 47,980. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,770 in Madurai and Rs 52,330 in Vadodara.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.63 percent to Rs 50,833.00. Silver futures, on the other hand, also witnessed a fall of 0.72 percent to reach Rs 61,529.00.