Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,160; silver at Rs 62,000 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,160 today, 16 November, with a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 62,000 after a fall of Rs 700 from yesterday’s selling price. The rate of the yellow metal changes every day due to factors including making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 47,810. The same amount of the metal is being sold in New Delhi for Rs 47,950. In Chennai, it is valued at Rs 49,410.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 52,160. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 53,900 in Chennai and Rs 52,300 in New Delhi.

https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/#Indian+Major+Cities+Gold+Rates+Today

In Coimbatore and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 49,410 and Rs 47,860, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased for Rs 53,900 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,210 in Ahmedabad.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam,10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,810. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mangalore, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 47,860. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, is valued at Rs 52,160. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,210.

In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,830 and Rs 47,950, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,180 in Vadodara, while in Jaipur, it is being traded at Rs 52,300.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,950 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,300 in both of the above cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data signifies that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, increased 0.51 percent to Rs 53,014.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, rose 0.44 percent to Rs 61,859.00.

https://www.mcxindia.com

