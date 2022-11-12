Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,160; silver at Rs 61,700 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,160 today, 12 November in India following a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s value. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,700 after a fall of Rs 200. The rate of the expensive yellow metal changes every day due to factors including excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,810. The same amount of the valuable metal is being procured for Rs 48,010 in New Delhi and Rs 49,050 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 52,160. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained for Rs 53,510 in Chennai and Rs 52,370 in New Delhi.

In Mysore and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,860 and Rs 48,010, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought for Rs 52,210 in Mysore and Rs 52,370 in Chandigarh.

In Kerala, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,810. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Surat, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 47,860. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar is rated at Rs 52,160. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,210.

In Nagpur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,840 and Rs 49,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 52,190 in Nagpur, while in Madurai, it is being traded at Rs 53,510.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 48,010 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,370 in both cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, increased 0.39 percent to Rs 52,311.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, witnessed a drop of -0.47 percent to Rs 61,619.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.