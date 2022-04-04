Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,140; silver at Rs 66,600 per kilo

Owing to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges, the value of the precious yellow metal differs daily.

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 4 April in India is priced at Rs 52,140, following a decline of Rs 320 from yesterday’s selling value of Rs 52,460. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 66,600 after a drop of Rs 200 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 66,800.

Owing to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges, the value of the precious yellow metal differs daily. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Monday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,800, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 48,030 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi is priced at Rs 52,140. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,400 in Chennai.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,950, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,190 in Pune and Rs 52,290 in Jaipur.

In places like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,800. While, in Vijayawada, Mysore and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also valued at Rs 47,800. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being traded at Rs 52,140.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,950, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,190 in Patna and Rs 52,290 in Chandigarh.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) list reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, dropped by 0.34 percent to Rs 51,432.00. Silver futures also witnessed a dip of 0.26 percent to reach Rs 66,560.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.