Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,140; silver at Rs 66,200 per kilo

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,800 today, as per the Good Returns website.

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 7 April stands at Rs 52,140 following no change in its rate from yesterday’s selling price. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 66,200 after a drop of Rs 100 from yesterday’s purchasing rate of Rs 66,300.

Due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal changes every day. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Thursday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,800 today, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained at Rs 48,420 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal is priced at Rs 52,140 in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 52,820 in Chennai.

In cities like Coimbatore and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,420 and Rs 47,880, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,820 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,220 in Surat.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,800. While in Mysore, Vijayawada and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also valued at Rs 47,800. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is being sold at Rs 52,140.

In Pune and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,850 and Rs 48,420, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,190 in Pune and Rs 52,820 in Madurai.

In other cities like Jaipur and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,950 and Rs 47,850, respectively. While, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,290 in Jaipur and Rs 52,190 in Nagpur.

A revised data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.48 percent to Rs 51,620.00. Silver futures also witnessed a growth of 0.21 percent to reach Rs 66,340.00.