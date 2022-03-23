Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,100; silver at Rs 68,900 per kilo

The price of the much-in-demand metal changes daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty that takes place in every state

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India on 23 March is Rs 52,100, following a rise of Rs 400 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,700. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 68,900 after witnessing an increase of Rs 600 from yesterday’s obtaining rate of Rs 68,300.

The price of the much-in-demand metal changes daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty that takes place in every state. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,750. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being sold at Rs 48,280.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is valued at Rs 52,100. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 52,670.

Looking into Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,750. Likewise, in Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being vended at Rs 47,750. While, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being priced at Rs 52,100.

In Patna, Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,820, Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,900, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 52,170 in Patna, Rs 52,150 in Nagpur and Rs 52,250 in Chandigarh.

In Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being priced at Rs 47,800, Rs 47,460 and Rs 47,900, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 52,150 in Vadodara, Rs 51,760 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,250 in Jaipur.

A revised data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, dropped by 0.69 percent to Rs 51,300.00. Silver futures also witnessed a fall of 1.07 percent and it currently stands at Rs 67,616.00.