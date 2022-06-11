Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,100; silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

In Madurai and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,850, and Rs 47,800. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 52,200 in Madurai and Rs 52,150 in Surat.

In India, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 11 June is Rs 52,100 after a fall of Rs 210 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 52,310. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,000, seeing a decrease of Rs 1,200 from yesterday's procuring value of Rs 62,200.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Saturday, 11 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata at Rs 47,750. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,850.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is being retailed at Rs 52,100. While, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 52,200.

In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,780 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,130 in Vadodara and Rs 52,150 in Ahmedabad.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has touched Rs 47,750. Likewise, in Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,750. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,100 in all the above areas.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,780 and Rs 47,900 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,130 in Nagpur and Rs 52,250 in Chandigarh.

In Madurai and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,850, and Rs 47,800. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 52,200 in Madurai and Rs 52,150 in Surat.

A revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year increased by 1.35 percent to Rs 51,694.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 also observed a rise of 0.83 percent and settled at Rs 61,920.00.