Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,090; silver at Rs 61,700 per kg

According to the MCX, gold futures fell by 0.56 per cent to Rs 50,984.00 and silver futures also decreased by 1.08 per cent and reach Rs 61,660.00

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,090 today, 6 June after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,700 after witnessing no change in yesterday’s procuring price.

The price of the yellow metal varies every day due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Monday, 6 June:

In Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,740, according to the Good Returns website. If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being retailed at Rs 52,090 in Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Chennai.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,790 and Rs 47,770, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,140 in Patna and Rs 52,120 in Surat.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,770 and Rs 47,890, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,120 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,240 in Jaipur.

In regions like Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,740. In Vijayawada, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 47,740. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 52,090 in all the above areas.

In Madurai and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,740 and Rs 47,790. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,090 in Madurai and Rs 52,140 in Nagpur.

A revised list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, fell by 0.56 per cent to Rs 50,984.00. Silver futures also decreased by 1.08 per cent and reach Rs 61,660.00.

