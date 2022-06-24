Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,990; silver at Rs 60,200 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures fell by 0.56 per cent to Rs 50,619.00 and silver futures witnessed a fall of 1.92 per cent and settled at Rs 59,483.00

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 24 June has touched Rs 51,990 after a rise of Rs 230 from yesterday’s procuring rate of Rs 51,760. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,200, after a fall of Rs 300 in its rate.

Due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal differs daily. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Friday, 24 June:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,650, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 47,700 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,990. In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 52,040.

In Patna and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,680 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,070 in Patna and Rs 52,140 in Lucknow.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is traded at Rs 47,650 and in Bangalore, the same amount is being purchased at Rs 47,700. In Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,650.

However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada is being sold at Rs 51,990 while in Bangalore, it is being traded at Rs 52,040.

In Coimbatore and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,800, respectively. In Coimbatore, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,040, while in Chandigarh it is rated at Rs 52,140.

In Nashik and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,680 and Rs 47,700 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,070 in Nashik and Rs 52,040 Mysore.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, fell by 0.56 per cent to Rs 50,619.00. Silver futures, which are likely to mature on 5 July, also witnessed a fall of 1.92 per cent and settled at Rs 59,483.00.

