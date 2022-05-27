Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,980; silver at Rs 61,500 per kilo

In Surat and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,680, and Rs 47,700. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,010 in Surat and Rs 52,030 in Patna.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 27 May is priced at Rs 51,980 in India with a fall of Rs 270 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 52,250. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 61,500 after witnessing a fall of Rs 500 from yesterday's procuring value of Rs 62,000.

The rate of gold alters daily owing to significant factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Friday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,650, according to the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of valuable yellow metal is being sold at Rs 47,650.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai is being bought and sold at Rs 51,980.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,650, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,130 in Lucknow and Rs 51,980 in Madurai.

In regions including Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 47,650. In Mysore, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being obtained at Rs 47,650. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 51,980 in all the above areas.

In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,800 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,030 in Vadodara and Rs 52,130 in Jaipur.

In Surat and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,680, and Rs 47,700. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,010 in Surat and Rs 52,030 in Patna.

As per an updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) list, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year increased by 0.20 percent to Rs 50,920.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 also witnessed a rise of 0.43 percent and settled at Rs 61,799.00.