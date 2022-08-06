Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,980; silver at Rs 57,400 per kilo
Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,980 today, 6 August. The price of the much-in-demand metal has witnessed no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 57,400. Due to significant factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges, the price of the valuable metal fluctuates daily. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 47,650. The same quantity of yellow metal is being bought at Rs 47,800 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,650.
If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 51,980. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired for Rs 53,070 in Chennai and Rs 52,140 in New Delhi, respectively.
In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,680 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,010 in Vadodara and Rs 52,140 in Lucknow.
In Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,650. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Mysore, the same amount can be bought for Rs 47,700. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala and Bhubaneshwar is valued at Rs 51,980. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 52,040.
In Surat and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,680, respectively. In Surat, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,040. In Nashik it is valued at Rs 52,010.
In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,680 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,010 in Nagpur and Rs 52,140 in Chandigarh.
As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures, the recent data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, decreased by 0.58 percent to Rs 51,864.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, also dropped 1.02 percent and settled at Rs 57,390.00.
