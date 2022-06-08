Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,930; silver at Rs 61,900 per kg

In Vadodara and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,720 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,030 in Vadodara and Rs 52,060 in Coimbatore.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 51,930 today, 8 June, seeing a decline of Rs 270 in yesterday’s price of Rs 52,200. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,900 after witnessing a fall of Rs 500 from yesterday’s price of Rs 62,400.

The rate of gold changes daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Wednesday:

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,600 as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,720 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the metal is being retailed at Rs 51,930 in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,060 in Chennai.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat of gold is priced at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,750 respectively. The same quantity of the 24-carat yellow metal is valued at Rs 52,030 in Pune and Rs 51,080 in Lucknow.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,600. In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the same price. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 51,930 in all the above areas.

In Nashik and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,680. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,030 in Nashik and Rs 52,010 in Surat.

An updated list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, increased by 0.17 per cent to Rs 50,956.00. Silver futures, on the other hand, fell by 0.03 per cent to reach Rs 62,280.00.