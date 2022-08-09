Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,870; silver at Rs 57,400 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures increased by 0.75 per cent to Rs 52,261.00 and silver futures also observed a rise and reached Rs 59,050.00 after a gain of 2.94 per cent

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,870 today, 9 August in India. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 57,400, with no change in its price from yesterday. Due to reasons like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges, the rate of the precious yellow metal varies daily. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 47,550. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being purchased in New Delhi at Rs 47,700. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,500.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 51,870. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased in Chennai at Rs 52,900. In New Delhi, it is being retailed at Rs 52,030.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,580 and Rs 47,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,900 in Pune and Rs 51,930 in Ahmedabad.

In Kerala, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad,10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,550. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Mangalore, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 47,600. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad is valued at Rs 51,870. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being bought at a price of Rs 51,930.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,580 and Rs 47,700, respectively. In Nagpur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,900 while in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 52,030.

In Coimbatore and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,500 and Rs 47,580. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,900 in Coimbatore. In Nashik, the valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 51,900.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October this year, increased by 0.75 per cent to Rs 52,261.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022, also observed a rise and reached Rs 59,050.00 after a gain of 2.94 per cent.

