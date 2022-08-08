According to the MCX data, gold futures fell by 0.58 per cent to Rs 51,864.00 and silver futures also saw a decline of 1.02 per cent and settled at Rs 57,390.00

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,870 today, 8 August with no change in its rate from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 57,400, also witnessing no change in its rate. The price of the yellow metal alters daily owing to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought and sold at Rs 47,550. The same quantity of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 48,450 in Chennai and Rs 47,700 in New Delhi, respectively.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the desired yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 51,870. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed for Rs 52,850 in Chennai and Rs 52,030 in New Delhi, respectively.

In Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,600 and Rs 48,450, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,930 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,850 in Coimbatore.

In regions like Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,550. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be purchased at a price of Rs 47,600. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vijayawada is valued at Rs 51,870. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,930.

In Jaipur and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,580, respectively. In Jaipur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,030, while in Nashik it is rated at Rs 51,900.

In Pune and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,580 and Rs 48,450, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,900 in Pune and Rs 52,850 in Madurai.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures reveal that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, fell by 0.58 per cent to Rs 51,864.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, also saw a decline of 1.02 per cent and settled at Rs 57,390.00.

