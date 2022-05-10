Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,810; silver at Rs 62,500 per kilo

In Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,500, as per the Good Returns website

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India reached Rs 51,810 today, 10 May after a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,710. One kilogram of silver is being brought and sold at Rs 62,500, with no change in its rate from yesterday’s vending price.

The rate of yellow metal changes daily due to significant factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities across the country this Tuesday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,500, as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 48,590.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained at Rs 51,810 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired in Chennai at Rs 53,000.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,650 and Rs 48,590 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,960 in Jaipur and Rs 53,000 in Coimbatore.

In regions including Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,500. While in Mysore, Vishakhapatnam, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,500. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 51,810 in all the above areas.

In Surat and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,320 and Rs 47,580 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,540 in Surat and Rs 51,890 in Patna.

In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,580 and Rs 47,320 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,890 in Vadodara and Rs 51,540 in Jaipur.

The revised list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.79 percent to Rs 50,937.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 also witnessed a fall of 1.80 percent and settled at Rs 61,425.00.