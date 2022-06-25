Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,760; silver at Rs 60,000 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures rose by 0.02 per cent to Rs 50,603.00 and silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.42 per cent and settled at Rs 59,755.00

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,760 after a fall of Rs 230 from yesterday’s procuring rate of Rs 51,990. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,000, after a drop of Rs 200 in its rate.

Owing to significant factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the precious yellow metal differs daily. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Saturday, 25 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 47,500. Whereas, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 47,530 in Chennai and Rs 47,450 in Mumbai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and New Delhi is priced at Rs 51,820. The same quantity in Chennai and Mumbai is valued at Rs 51,850 and Rs 51,760, respectively.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,520 and Rs 47,600, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,810 in Pune and Rs 51,910 in Jaipur.

In Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is traded at Rs 47,450. In Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 47,500. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala and Vishakhapatnam is being sold at Rs 51,760 while in Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Mysore, it is being traded at Rs 51,820.

In Lucknow and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,600 and Rs 47,520, respectively. In Lucknow, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,910, while in Nashik it is rated at Rs 51,810.

In Chandigarh and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,600 and Rs 47,530 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,910 in Chandigarh and Rs 51,850 Madurai.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, rose by 0.02 percent to Rs 50,603.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 July 2022, also witnessed a rise of 0.42 percent and settled at Rs 59,755.00.

