Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,710 silver at Rs 62,500 per kilo

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India on 7 May is Rs 51,710, following a rise of Rs 330 from yesterday’s value. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 62,500 after witnessing a gain of Rs 200 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 62,300.

The price of the much-in-demand metal is impacted daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here is what the gold rates look like today in different cities across India.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are being traded at Rs 47,400. In Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 48,770.

Talking about the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is priced at Rs 51,710. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat of the much-desired metal is being sold at Rs 53,200.

In the areas of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being traded at Rs 47,400. The price of the same quantity of 22-carat metal in Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Mangalore stands at Rs 47,400 as well. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being traded at Rs 51,710.

In Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,550. In Chandigarh, the price of the same purity is Rs 47,390. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,860 in Patna and Nagpur, while it is valued at Rs 51,670 in Chandigarh.

Coming to Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are priced at Rs 47,550, Rs 47,220 and Rs 47,390, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,860 in Vadodara, Rs 51,440 in Ahmedabad, and Rs 51,670 in Jaipur.

The latest data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.87 percent to Rs 51,344.00. Silver futures also rose by 0.30 percent and currently stand at Rs 62,520.00.