Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,680; silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,680 today, 11 November in India after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s procuring value. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 61,000 after a fall of Rs 400. The rate of the precious yellow metal changes every day due to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 47,370. The same amount of the valuable metal is being purchased for Rs 47,470 in New Delhi and Rs 48,210 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 51,680. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed for Rs 52,590 in Chennai and Rs 51,780 in New Delhi.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,420 and Rs 47,470, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought for Rs 51,730 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,780 in Chandigarh.

In Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,370. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Surat, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 47,420. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada is priced at Rs 51,680. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,730.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,4700 and Rs 48,210 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 51,780 in Lucknow, while in Coimbatore, it is being traded at Rs 52,590.

In Pune and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 47,400 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,700 in both cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, rose 0.09 percent to Rs 52,127.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, surged 0.06 percent to Rs 61,951.00.

