Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,600; silver at Rs 68,000 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 51,600 today, 21 March and remains unchanged from yesterday’s procuring price. One kilo of silver is currently priced at Rs 68,000 and also remains the same as yesterday’s trading value.

Owing to factors like state taxes, excise duties, and making charges, the price of the precious yellow metal fluctuates regularly. Below is the recent gold rate from few Indian cities on 21 March:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, is being sold for Rs 47,300. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being procured at Rs 48,050 in Chennai today.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 51,600. However, the same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is rated at Rs 52,420 today.

In regions like Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is sold at Rs 47,300. In Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity stands at Rs 47,300. The value of 10-grams of 24-carat purity in all the above areas is being traded at Rs 51,600.

Coming to Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,400, Rs 47,450 and Rs 47,350, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 51,700, Rs 51,750 and Rs 51,650 in all three cities.

In Patna, Nagpur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,400, Rs 47,380 and Rs 48,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 51,700 in Patna, Rs 51,680 in Nagpur and Rs 52,420 in Madurai.

Recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, dropped by 0.33 percent to Rs 51,475.00. Silver futures also witnessed a decline of 0.72 percent and it currently stands at Rs 67,950.00.

