Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,490; silver at Rs 60,800 per kilo

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 13 May is Rs 51,490 witnessing a rise of Rs 490 from yesterday’s price of Rs 51,000. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 60,800 following an increase of Rs 400 from yesterday’s acquiring price of Rs 60,400.

The price of gold alters every day due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Friday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is being traded at Rs 47,200, today. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being obtained at Rs 48,350 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being procured in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata at Rs 51,490. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 52,750 in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 47,260 and Rs 47,300 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,550 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,590 in Patna.

In regions such as Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,200. Similarly, in Vijayawada, Mangalore, and Mysore, 22-carat purity of the metal is also being purchased at Rs 47,200. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is rated at Rs 51,490.

In Madurai and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,350 and Rs 47,260 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,750 in Madurai and Rs 51,550 in Surat.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,350. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,640 in Jaipur and Chandigarh.

As per the fresh Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year, decreased by 1.27 percent to Rs 50,175.00. Silver futures also witnessed a drop of 3.38 percent and settled at Rs 58,699.00.