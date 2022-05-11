Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,380; silver at Rs 61,900 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being traded at Rs 47,100

Today, 11 May, ten grams of 24-carat gold in India touched Rs 51,380 after a fall of Rs 430 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,810. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,900, following a decline of Rs 600 from yesterday’s vending price of Rs 62,500.

Owing to significant factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty, the price of the yellow metal changes daily. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities across the country this Wednesday:

According to the Good Returns website, in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being traded at Rs 47,100. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 48,460.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained at Rs 51,380. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed in Chennai at Rs 52,860.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 47,200 and Rs 47,160 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,500 in Pune and Rs 51,440 in Ahmedabad.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,100, whereas in Kerala, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is sold at Rs 47,250. In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,100. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is retailed at Rs 51,380 in all the above areas.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,660 and Rs 47,250 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,530 in Jaipur and Lucknow.

In Nashik and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being purchased at Rs 47,200 and Rs 48,460 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,500 in Nashik and Rs 52,860 in Coimbatore.

An updated list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, dropped by 0.59 percent to Rs 50,658.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 also witnessed a decline of 1.21 percent and settled at Rs 60,750.00.