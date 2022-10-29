Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,370; silver at Rs 58,300 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,370 today, 29 October in India after a fall of Rs 10. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 58,300, with no change in value. The rate of the expensive metal differs daily, owing to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being procured at Rs 47,090. The same amount of yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,240 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being traded at a price of Rs 47,340.

On looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the esteemed metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being vended at Rs 51,370. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired in Chennai for Rs 51,750. In the national capital, it is being retailed at Rs 51,520.

In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,120 and Rs 47,240, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 51,300 in Vadodara and Rs 51,520 in Lucknow.

In Kerala, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 47,090. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mangalore, the valuable metal is being vended at Rs 47,140. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad has a value of Rs 51,370. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,420.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,120 and Rs 47,240 respectively. In Nashik, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,300, and in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 51,520.

In Pune and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 47,120 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,300 in both the cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – decreased by -1.00 per cent to Rs 50,230.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, also witnessed a fall of -1.33 per cent to Rs 57,500.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.