Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,330; silver at Rs 61,400 per kg

According to the MCX data, gold futures increased by 0.60 per cent to Rs 50,845.00 but silver futures fell by 0.23 per cent to reach Rs 61,421.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 51,330 today, 23 May, with no change from its yesterday’s selling price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,400 after witnessing no change in its yesterday’s procuring price.

The rate of the yellow metal differs daily due to important factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Monday:

In Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,050, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 48,170 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the metal is being retailed at Rs 51,330 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 52,550 in Chennai.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,150 and Rs 47,200 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,380 in Pune and Rs 51,480 in Lucknow.

In regions like Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,050. In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 47,050. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 51,330 in all the above areas.

In Vadodara and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,150 and Rs 48,170 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,380 in Vadodara and Rs 52,550 in Coimbatore.

In Nashik and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,150 and Rs 47,100. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,380 in Nashik and Rs 51,400 in Surat.

An updated list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.60 per cent to Rs 50,845.00. Silver futures, on the other hand, fell by 0.23 per cent to reach Rs 61,421.00.

