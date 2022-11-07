Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,290; silver at Rs 60,400 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,290, today, 7 November with a rise of Rs 10. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 60,400 with a fall of Rs 100 from yesterday’s selling price. The rate of the expensive metal changes daily, due to important factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 47,010. The same amount of the valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,710 in Chennai and Rs 47,160 in New Delhi.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,290. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 51,450 in New Delhi and Rs 52,050 in Chennai.

In Vijayawada and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are sold at Rs 47,010 and Rs 47,040, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 51,290 in Vijayawada and Rs 51,320 in Patna.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,010. In Ahmedabad, Mysore, and Surat, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 47,060. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam is priced at Rs 51,290. In Ahmedabad, Mysore, and Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,340.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,160 and Rs 47,710, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 51,450 in Lucknow, while in Madurai, it is being sold at Rs 52,050.

In Chandigarh and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,160 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,450 in both cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, jumped 0.15 per cent to Rs 50,941.00. Silver futures, which will also grow on 5 December this year, fell -0.42 per cent to Rs 60,284.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.