Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,290; silver at Rs 57,700 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,290 today, 25 October in India, with no change in value. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 57,700, also observing no change in yesterday’s price. The value of the expensive metal changes daily, owing to making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 47,010. The same amount of yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,150 in New Delhi and Rs 47,410 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the prized metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is retailed at Rs 51,290. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased in Chennai for Rs 51,720. While in the national capital, it is being retailed at Rs 51,450.

https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/#Indian+Major+Cities+Gold+Rates+Today

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,060 and Rs 47,150, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 51,340 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,450 in Jaipur.

In Vijayawada, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 47,010. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mysore, the valuable metal is being vended at Rs 47,060. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala, have a value of Rs 51,290. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,340.

In Mangalore and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,060 and Rs 47,040 respectively. In Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,340, and in Nagpur, it is being sold at Rs 51,320.

In Madurai and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 47,410 and Rs 47,040 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,720 in Madurai and Rs 51,320 in Vadodara.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – decreased by 0.22 percent to Rs 50,517.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, witnessed a fall of 0.15 percent to Rs 57,525.00.

