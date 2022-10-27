Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,280; silver at Rs 58,300 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being sold at a price of Rs 51,280 today, 27 October. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 58,300, witnessing a rise of Rs 200 from yesterday’s selling price. The value of the yellow metal changes on a regular basis, due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 47,000. The same amount of the valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 47,150 in New Delhi and Rs 47,650 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 51,280. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired for Rs 51,980 in Chennai. In the national capital, it is being procured at a price of Rs 51,430.

In Mangalore and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,050 and Rs 47,080, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,330 in Mangalore and Rs 51,310 in Nashik.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,000. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Ahmedabad, the valuable metal is vended at Rs 47,050. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam have a value of Rs 51,280. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,330.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,080 and Rs 47,150, respectively. In Pune, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,310, and in Jaipur, it is being sold at Rs 51,430.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stand at a value of Rs 47,150 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,430 in both of the above cities.

Recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data signifies that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – increased by 0.10 percent to Rs 50,736.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year witnessed a rise of 0.07 percent to Rs 58,204.00.

