Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,280; silver at Rs 57,700 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,280 today, 22 October, after a rise of Rs 830. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 57,700, witnessing a rise of Rs 1,550 from yesterday’s price. The value of the precious metal changes every day, due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. According to the Good Returnswebsite, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,00. The same amount of precious metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,150 in New Delhi and Rs 47,400 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 51,280. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired for Rs 51,710 in Chennai. In the national capital, it is valued at Rs 51,440.

In Coimbatore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,400 and Rs 47,030, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,710 in Coimbatore and Rs 51,310 in Patna.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,000. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mysore, the valuable metal is being vended at Rs 47,050. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Kerala, have a value of Rs 51,280. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,490.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,290 and Rs 46,340 respectively. In Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,490, and in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 51,330.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a value of Rs 47,030 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,310 in both cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – increased by 0.98 per cent to Rs 50,635.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, rose 1.80 per cent to Rs 57,670.00.

