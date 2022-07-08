Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,110; silver at Rs 57,000 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures surged by 0.30 per cent to Rs 50,690.00 and silver futures saw a rise of 0.33 per cent and settled at Rs 56,916.00

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 51,110 today, 8 July with no change in yesterday's selling price. The price of one kilo of silver also saw no change and is available at Rs 57,000.

Price of these metals vary owing to several factors including excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Below are the gold rates in different cities around the country on Friday, 8 July:

According to the Good Returns portal, 10 grams of 22-carat of the yellow metal in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 46,850. In Chennai, the same quantity of gold is being sold at Rs 46,720.

If we look at the 24-carat of the precious metal, 10 grams of it is being sold at Rs 51,110 in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. While, the same amount of gold is priced at Rs 50,970 in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,900 and Rs 47,000 respectively. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,160 and Rs 51,260 respectively.

In places like Jaipur and Lucknow, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is stands at Rs 47,000. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,260.

In Pune and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat of the much-in-demand metal is being purchased at Rs 46,870 while the price of the same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 51,140 in these cities.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Coimbatore is Rs 46,720 and in Kerala, the same is being sold at Rs 46,850. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat of the yellow metal in Coimbatore and Kerala is being acquired at Rs 50,970 and Rs 51,110 respectively.

Updated data released by Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) suggest that the gold futures, which will mature on 5 August this year, surged by 0.30 per cent to Rs 50,690.00. Set to mature on 5 September, silver futures saw a rise of 0.33 per cent and settled at Rs 56,916.00.

